India vs South Africa 2019, 2nd Test: Indian captain Virat Kohli proposes changes in the World Test Championship point system

On the eve of the second Test match in the Freedom Trophy at Pune, India skipper Virat Kohli expressed his concerns over the points distribution system in the first edition of the World Test Championship. Talking to the media, Virat Kohli said that each match had a significance attached to it and teams going all-out for a win was great for the survival of the longest format of the game.

"Look, the importance of every game has become that much more. In earlier situations, in a three-match series, you probably would have played out a draw, but teams are going to go for wins and get those extra points. So, I think it’s great for Test cricket,"

The Indian captain said that he could feel and experience the teams putting in that extra effort to gather points from every Test match resulting in exciting and tight finishes.

"The matches are going to be that much more exciting is what we all feel and already experienced that. We have to be professional in every session that we play.

"It will be much more demanding on the players now, which is a good thing as it will keep the standard of Test cricket high. These are the only things that we have experienced so far in terms of changes."

On asked how he would have preferred the distribution of points system in the World Test Championship, Kohli was quick to point out the importance of away wins and that he would have given double the points for an away-Test win as the stakes are higher and situations are tough in foreign conditions.

“If you would have asked me to make the points table, I would give double the points for an away Test win. That is something I would definitely like to see maybe after the first edition.”

The World Test Championship got underway on August 1, 2019, with nine teams fighting it out for Test glory. A total of 71 Test matches will be played in 27 series in two years. Every team is scheduled to play three home and three away series with the top two teams in the table competing in the final at Lord’s in June of 2021. A total of 120 points will be available from each series.