India vs South Africa 2019: 5 things to note from the final T20I

Quinton de Kock

South Africa put up a professional performance to thrash India by nine wickets at Bengaluru in the third and final T20 of the series. With the victory, South Africa levelled the three-match series 1-1, with the first game at Dharamshala being rained out.

Virat Kohli placed a challenge before the team when he won the toss and elected to bat first on a small ground which aids chasing. The results were not too encouraging as, apart from Shikhar Dhawan (36 from 25), no one really fired, and India stumbled to 134 for 9 from 63 for 1.

The South African bowlers had a field day as Beuran Hendricks (2 for 14), left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin (2 for 19) and Kagiso Rabada (3 for 39) combined to put India in all sorts of strife. Skipper Quinton de Kock then led the way with sublime, unbeaten 79 from 52 balls and featured in two half-century stands -- 76 with Reeza Hendricks (28) and an unbeaten 64 with Temba Bavuma (27 not out) as the visitors romped home.

Here are top 5 highlights from the third T20 between India and South Africa

#5 Dhawan’s dismissal after blazing start

Shikhar Dhawan

After beginning with a four off the first ball from Fortuin, Shikhar Dhawan seemed in his elements for the second game in a row. After Rohit Sharma again perished cheaply having taken a couple of impressive boundaries off Rabada, the southpaw led the way for India in the power plays.

Having hit back-to-back boundaries off Andile Phehlukwayo to get the innings back to track, Dhawan then proceeded to hit consecutive sixes off Tabraiz Shamsi -- one over long on and the other charging down the track and dispatching ball to long off. Shamsi, however, had his revenge soon as Dhawan mistimed one and was caught Bavuma running back from extra cover.

