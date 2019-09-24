India vs South Africa 2019 | Umesh Yadav replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day One

In a press release, BCCI confirmed that Indian cricket team pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been sidelined due to a stress fracture and will not be part of the upcoming Test Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa cricket team at home, which starts in Visakhapatnam from 2 October. Vidarbha and India bowler Umesh Yadav has replaced Bumrah. According to BCCI, Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back. The reports suggest that the injury came to light during a routine radiological screening.

JUST IN: Umesh Yadav replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India's Test squad#TeamIndia fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa. pic.twitter.com/yZiUmMABPt — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the T20 series against South Africa, has had a long season including the Cricket World Cup 2019 and the tour of West Indies. Bumrah is scheduled to go rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will be closely monitored by the BCCI medical team. Bumrah has had a good start to his Test career, recording good performances in Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies. Earlier, Bumrah had stated his desire to perform in front of his home crowd, since this would have been his first Test series in India.

The injury to Bumrah comes as a big blow for Virat Kohli and his men who will be at loggerheads with a strong South African batting line-up, as the Indian team continues its quest to gain points with each passing match keeping the ICC World Test Championship in mind.

Ranked third in ICC Test rankings, Jasprit Bumrah has represented India 12 times in Test match cricket, claiming 62 wickets at an average of 19.24. He recorded his best performance of 6 for 27 in an innings recently against the West Indies. His replacement, Umesh Yadav, last played Test cricket against Australia in Perth in 2018. In a seven-year long career, Umesh has played only 41 Test matches and picked up 119 wickets at an average of 33.47. His selection can raise a few eyebrows but that might be the motivation he needs to rekindle his career in the longest format and make a strong statement to the selectors.