India vs South Africa 2019 | Virat Kohli surpasses former captains to enforce eighth follow-on

Virat Kohli (left) and Ravi Shastri (right).

Looking at the unprecedented success of the Indian cricket team in home conditions, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri have definitely silenced their critics in style. Kohli continued with his ruthless captaincy after enforcing a follow-on for a record eight number of times as captain. In the process, he surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin’s seven to become the only Indian captain to make a team bat again eight times.

Out of the eight (including the ongoing third Test against South Africa), Virat Kohli’s side has gone on to win the match five times, while two have been drawn. Apart from the above two captains, MS Dhoni enforced the follow-on five times, followed by Sourav Ganguly with four.

List of Virat Kohli’s eight follow-ons

Wins- Five matches.

(Third Test against South Africa yet to finish.)

#1 West Indies versus India, First Test, July 2016

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant double century to seal India's win by an innings and 92 runs in the second Test played on 21 July 2016 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua. Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged as the player of the match. India scored 566 in the first innings and bundled out the West Indies for 243 and 231 runs in both their innings.

#2 Sri Lanka versus India, Second Test, August 2017

On 3rd August, 2017 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground at Colombo, India won by an innings and 53 runs. Batting first, India scored 622 runs and dismissed Sri Lanka for 183 and 386 runs in both the innings. Ravindra Jadeja was picked as the player of the match.

#3 Sri Lanka versus India, Third Test, August 2017

After winning the second Test in that series by an innings, Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on yet again as India won by an innings and 171 runs. After scoring 487 runs in the first innings, India dismissed Sri Lanka for 135 and 181 runs in both the innings. Hardik Pandya won the player of the match award.

#4 India versus West Indies, First Test, October 2018

Centuries from debutant Prithvi Shaw, captain Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja helped India post 649 runs and dismissed the West Indies below the 200-run mark twice to ensure a victory by an innings and 272 runs. Shaw took home the player of the match award for his fine showing.

#5 India versus South Africa, Second Test, October 2019

In the second Test against South Africa in the ongoing Freedom Trophy at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Pune, Virat Kohli's 254* helped India win by an innings and 137 runs. Kohli was rightfully selected as the player of the match for his performance.

Draws- Two matches

#1 India vs Bangladesh at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium at Fatullah.

#2 Australia v India at the Sydney Cricket Ground at Sydney.