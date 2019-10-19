India vs South Africa 2019: Wriddhiman Saha recalls ton vs Australia at Ranchi before third Test

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 42 // 19 Oct 2019, 00:31 IST

Wriddhiman Saha's recent batting performances have not been that great.

The wicket-keeper of the Indian Test team, Wriddiman Saha sat down for an interview to the Hindustan Times before the third Test match between India and South Africa. He recalled his knock of 117 runs that against Australia the last time India played a Test match in Ranchi.

During the interview, Saha talked about many things of which one thing was his batting average. Even though his keeping skills are exceptional, his batting performances need to be better. Even the president-elect of the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly has talked about the need of improvement in Saha's batting averages.

He was closely observing the batting of Virat Kohli at the nets and revealed the reason behind that and said,

“I was just trying to have a feel of the bounce off the wicket. So, I stood behind Kohli. It definitely helps.”

The wicket-keeper even mentioned that he tries his best to build a partnership in the middle but that does not work every time. Referring to his Test hundred against Australia at the JSCA International Stadium, Saha stated,

“I have good memory of the last match. I made 117 in the last match. I remember how I approached the innings. I also remember the Steve Smith incident. If you see we drew it last time. We are 2-0 up in the series so this time we will try to make it 3-0 this time.”

Wriddhiman Saha's innings of 117 against Australia

Wriddhiman Saha has scored three hundreds in his Test career.

The 34-year-old Saha played a phenomenal knock of 117 runs for India during the third Test of the 2017 Test series between India and Australia. The visitors had posted a huge score of 451 runs on the board and in reply, Cheteshwar Pujara's double hundred took India near to the total.

Saha joined hands with Pujara when the team's score was 328/6 and the duo stitched a partnership of 199 runs for the seventh wicket to give India the lead. The Shaktigarh-born keeper batsman completed his Test hundred before losing his wicket to Steve O' Keefe at the score of 117. Saha had played 233 balls in that innings which lasted for 329 minutes.