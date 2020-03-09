India vs South Africa 2020: 3 players who could be valuable picks in your fantasy team

India vs South Africa

Team India's next assignment is a three-match home ODI series against South Africa, starting on March 12. Although it is a very short series, the level of importance will be very high for both teams. India had a disappointing end to their tour of New Zealand, as they were whitewashed in the ODI and Test series.

After winning the T20I series 5-0 against the Kiwis, no one expected India to lose the way they did in the ODI series. The inability of the bowlers to make inroads was one of the primary reasons behind India losing the ODI series 3-0. For the upcoming series against South Africa, experienced campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the squad along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Pandya last played for India against South Africa in September 2019. His return should bring some much-needed balance in the squad. For South Africa, they are coming to India on the back of a dominating 3-0 ODI series whitewash against Australia. Under their new management, the Proteas would want to continue their winning streak when they visit India.

With many players looking to make an impact, fantasy players would need a few fantasy cricket tips. Here are three players who could be valuable choices in every fantasy XI predictions.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

If there is one player who has dominated the ODI format in the last decade, then it has to be Indian captain Virat Kohli. But in recent times Kohli's consistency in the 50-over format isn't up to the mark. His numbers are comparatively good, but for the standards set by Kohli himself, it has raised a few eyebrows.

Major questions have come in the way Kohli has lost his wicket in the recent series. Experts have always rated his ability to build an ODI innings, especially during a chase. But the 31-year-old's conversion rate in the recent past is a worrying factor.

Although it is likely just a blip, the Indian captain would want to rectify it. Runs from his bat would give a world of confidence to the entire team. With the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul settling at No.4 and No.5, Kohli could form the perfect anchor around which these two and the openers bat. As a result, Kohli should be picked in the fantasy squads.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen has been in fine form for South Africa. In the recently-concluded series against Australia, it was his superb performances that helped the Proteas win the series 3-0. His temperament in the run chases has impressed many, with South Africa's national academy coach Shukri Conrad calling him as 'poor man's Dhoni'.

It was evident in the way he structured his innings in the series. In the first game, coming in to bat at 48-3, the right-hander steadied the innings with Kyle Verreynne. He then exploded in the death overs along with David Miller to take his team to a formidable total of 291.

In the next two games, Klaasen's knocks made the chases look easy. The 28-year old, who scored 242 runs in the series, will be key for the visitors against India.

He has good memories against India when they toured South Africa in 2018. The Proteas won only two matches and Klaasen was the Man of the Match in both of them. The wicket-keeper batsmen will be looking to repeat his impressive performances against India.

#3 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

After being out of the Indian team for five months, Hardik Pandya returns to the team. He has recovered and regained full fitness after his lower-back surgery. Hardik would bring back the much-needed balance in the Indian team. India's plight with all-rounders was highlighted heavily in the absence of him.

The Men in Blue tried the likes of Shivam Dube and Kedar Jadhav, but none could make lasting impacts. Pandya would be raring to go as well as he will be high on confidence after his scintillating knocks in the DY Patil T20 tournament.

His knocks of 39-ball 105 and 55-ball 158 emphasized the big-hitting ability of the all-rounder. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the same tournament. The fact that he ran in and bent his back to bowl those bouncers highlighted his return to full fitness.

The 26-year-old is expected to play a key role for India in the series as a finisher and a fifth bowler. So, it would be wise to have him in the fantasy teams.