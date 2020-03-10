India vs South Africa 2020: 3 South African players to watch out for in the ODI series

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

If India do not scalp De Kock early, they will be in for a very long leather hunt.

The South African side will embark on a three-match ODI series in the Indian sub-continent starting from the 12th of March. The Proteas will be high on confidence after having demolished a strong Australian side 3-0 at home. On the other hand, the Men in Blue will come into the series after being thrashed in both the ODI as well as the Test series against New Zealand.

The South African side have several match winners who can change the course of the game in a matter of a few overs. We can expect a cracker of a contest when these two sides lock horns for the three-match ODI series.

In this article, let us look at three South African players to watch out for in the ODI series.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen is a man who can seamlessly switch between caution and aggression.

Heinrich Klaasen is probably in the form of his life. In the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, the right-handed batsman pulverized the Aussie bowling attack and ended the series with a whopping average of 242.00. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Klaasen was the biggest factor which helped the Proteas to trounce the Australians.

Klaasen is a man who can seamlessly switch between caution and aggression. And, in the middle order, Klaasen will look to consolidate the South African innings and act as the fulcrum around whom the other batsmen can rally around.

#2 Lungi Ngidi

Ngidi has a quick action and also has the pace that can hurry even the best of batsmen.

Another man who can turn the fortunes in favour of the South Africans is pacer Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi has a quick action and also has the pace that can hurry even the best of batsmen. His accuracy, coupled with his ability to extract bounce off the surface makes him a potent weapon in the arsenal of the South Africans.

Advertisement

Also, in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, Ngidi picked up a menacing 6/58 in the second ODI and rattled the Australian batsmen. The Indian batsmen will definitely be challenged by this talented 23-year-old pacer.

#1 Quinton de Kock

De Kock is very fond of the Indian bowling attack.

The South African skipper is one of the most experienced members of the current Proteas squad. At the top of the order, Quinton de Kock can cause a lot of damage as he is a man who can provide racing starts to his side. And, De Kock loves the Indian bowling attack. In the 13 innings that he has played against India, De Kock averages a whopping 60.31 as against his career average of 44.65. Also, five out of his 15 ODI hundreds have come against the Men in Blue.

De Kock will definitely look to take the attack to the opposition, as he relishes playing against India. And if India do not scalp De Kock early, then they will surely be in for a very long leather hunt.