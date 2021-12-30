3 best spells by Jasprit Bumrah against South Africa in Tests

India started 2021 with a win against Australia at their fortress Gabba. They ended the year by handing South Africa a defeat by 113 runs at Centurion. This was the venue where South Africa have only lost their third Test in 27 matches.

The architects of this win were the Indian bowlers. A solid foundation was set up by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal on day one and the Indian seamers were unrelenting.

South Africa began the day needing 211 runs with six wickets in hand and they were looking solid. However, Jasprit Bumrah kept at it and finally got rid of Dean Elgar to give India the opening. Bumrah has been relentless in this format and he showed his mettle once again.

We take a look a the top three spells by Jasprit Bumrah against South Africa in Test matches:

3) 3/50, Centurion, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah led India's attack

India clinched the first match of the three-match series against South Africa as they breached fort Centurion. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge in the first innings where he picked up a couple of wickets.

India had set South Africa a target of 305 runs and all the focus was on the Indian pacers. Jasprit Bumrah stepped up once again as he dismissed Rassie van der Dussen with an absolute snorter of a delivery.

He then yorked out Keshav Maharaj and returned to trap Dean Elgar to give India their biggest opening on day five. The other Indian bowlers then barged in through the opening and picked up all the remaining wickets to bag the match comprehensively.

2) 3/39, Cape Town, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah stepped up on his Test debut

Jasprit Bumrah, on his Test debut, made an immediate splash. The other Indian bowlers were top notch too and India were very much in the game. AB de Villiers proved to be the difference between the sides as South Africa won the game by 72 runs.

Although the Indian batting failed to live up to its billing, the bowlers were superb on a spicy deck in Cape Town. After picking up a solitary wicket in the first innings, Bumrah was absolutely superb in the second innings.

He picked up the wickets of Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, and AB de Villiers. India were set a target of 208 runs, but the Indian batting folded to lose the match by 72 runs. However, Jasprit Bumrah announced his arrival at the Test stage.

1) 5/54, Johannesburg, 2018

3rd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 2

India's resurgence in overseas conditions began at the Wanderers in 2018. After losing the first two matches of the series, India hit back on a treacherous track in Johannesburg.

Batting first, India posted 187 runs and this proved to be enough as Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with a 5-wicket haul. He was superb on a track that offered a lot of assistance to the bowlers and restricted South Africa to 194 runs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chasing down a target of 241, South Africa were 124 for 1 and were cruising along when Bumrah stepped up and the Proteas folded for 177, just 20 minutes before Tea.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava