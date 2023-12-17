India vs South Africa 2023 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 1st ODI ft. Arshdeep Singh

India made light work of their first ODI against South Africa at Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17, as they won comprehensively by eight wickets. It was almost as if the hosts just failed to turn up as KL rahul and co. took a 1-0 lead in the series with a clinical performance.

Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first, but it backfired as Arshdeep Singh (5/37) and Avesh Khan (4/27) destroyed the South African batting line-up. Kuldeep Yadav then picked up the final wicket to ensure India had to chase just 117 to win the game.

Shreyas Iyer and debutant Sai Sudharsan scored classy half-centuries as the Men in Blue got over the line almost without breaking a sweat. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Avesh Khan's double strike

Avesh Khan has been around the Indian setup for a while now, but after some inconsistent performances, the pacer seems to be getting close to his best again. After some early inroads made by Arshdeep Singh, Avesh proved to be the perfect foil for the left-arm pacer as he ensured the pressure was just never eased off the South African batters.

The Madhya Pradesh pacer removed Aiden Markam and Wiaan Mulder off consecutive deliveries and then even sent back David Miller to virtually end the hopes of the Proteas reaching anywhere near a competitive total.

#2 Arshdeep Singh's maiden ODI five-wicket haul

While Arshdeep Singh had become a regular in India's T20I format, he had failed to replicate that in the few chances that he got in ODIs last year. However, the left-arm seamer repaid the faith shown in him by the team management by bagging five wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Arshdeep set the tone by dismissing Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen off consecutive deliveries in his opening over. He then picked up the scalps of Tony de Zorzi and the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen, before finally completing the milestone by trapping Andile Phehlukwayo in front.

The relief in Arshdeep's body language after the fifer spoke volumes about the hard work he had put in to get it right in the one-day format.

#1 Sai Sudharsan announces himself in style for India

The asking rate wasn't going to be a factor for India and that perhaps helped debutant Sai Sudharsan ease into his innings. The very first ball faced by the southpaw was thumped through the covers and he made his intentions very clear.

Sudharsan was able to time the ball with ease and his delightful strokeplay attracted a lot of interest from viewers. Many believe he has shown that he belongs to the level and an unbeaten 55 off just 43 balls will only keep Sudharsan in good stead moving forward.

