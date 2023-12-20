India vs South Africa 2023 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 2nd ODI ft. Rinku Singh

South Africa made a roaring comeback into the ODI series against India as they won the second game in Gqeberha on Tuesday ahead of the final match. The visitors just didn't turn up with the bat, which pretty much decided the game.

Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul scored half-centuries, but India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for just 211. Any hopes of early wickets were dashed by a mammoth opening stand from Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi.

Hendricks scored his maiden ODI hundred as the hosts won the game comprehensively, by eight wickets. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Sai Sudharsan continues to impress

Expand Tweet

After bagging a fifty on his India debut, opener Sai Sudharsan made it two in two with another impressive outing, this time in Gqeberha. He scored a well-compiled 62 and once again showed his range of strokes and solid temperament.

India are already spoilt for choices in the opening department, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the mix. Amidst all that, Sudharsan continues to silently put his head down and score runs wherever he gets an opportunity to strengthen his stake for a spot in the ODI team.

#2 Sanju Samson misses out once again

Expand Tweet

There has been a lot of talk about Sanju Samson missing out on India's 2023 World Cup campaign.

Many raised questions about whether it was too harsh on the wicketkeeper-batter, given his consistency and numbers in his brief ODI career. It was an opportunity for Samson to let his bat do the talking, but he was dismissed for just 12 off 23 in the second ODI.

The right-hander was cleaned up by Beuran Hendricks and failed to get going in his innings. With the senior players likely to be coming back into the ODI setup soon, Samson could look back at his dismissal as a missed opportunity to pile runs on the board and remain in contention.

#1 Rinku Singh picks his maiden ODI wicket

Expand Tweet

Over the past few months, it seems like Rinku Singh can do no wrong as the left-hander was once brought smiles to the faces of Indian fans. Rinku made his ODI debut on Tuesday. While he couldn't make a winning contribution, he had a moment to cherish, picking up his maiden ODI wicket.

With the result seeming to be all but a formality, KL Rahul brought on the part-timers to bowl, and Rinku grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He got Rassie van der Dussen caught behind, which lifted the Men in Blue despite the result not going their way.

Click here to watch the highlights of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.