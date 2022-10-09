India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

After a thumping defeat in the first game, India will hope to bounce back when they lock horns with South Africa in the second ODI on Sunday, October 9. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host this all-important fixture.

The hosts failed to chase down 240 runs in a rain-curtailed 40-over game in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6. Sanju Samson (86*) and Shreyas Iyer (50) played their parts but India fell nine runs short as the top-order batters ate up too many deliveries in the initial overs.

South Africa, on the other hand, were rocked at the start by Mohammed Siraj, who was unplayable with the new ball. However, they slowly revived and came back into the game, thanks to an unbeaten 139-run stand between David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen.

The bowlers also played their part in defending the total. Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, returning with figures of 1/23 in his eight overs.

India vs South Africa Match Details

Match: IND vs SA, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: October 9, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

India vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA Stadium is decent to bat on, with the average first-innings total being 254. There will be something on offer for both pacers and spinners, and teams winning the toss will prefer to chase on this wicket.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The temperature on Sunday will hover between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, with humidity being 61 percent. There is also a chance of 50 percent precipitation during game time.

India vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs

India

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Avesh Khan.

South Africa

Probable XI

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa Match Prediction

The Proteas underwhelmed the home side in the first game of the series and will be brimming with confidence. They will hope to win this contest and wrap up the series. However, India are well-known to bounce back when their backs are against the well. The Men in Blue are likely to level the series on Sunday.

Prediction: Expect India to win this encounter.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV - Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

