South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, December 14. The New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the clash.

South Africa got off to a stupendous start in the series after winning the second game on Tuesday by five wickets (DLS). Chasing a revised target of 152, the Proteas romped home with seven balls to spare.

The hosts got off to a flyer, scoring 43 runs in the first three overs of the run-chase. Reeza Hendricks starred with the bat for South Africa, scoring 49 runs off 27 balls with eight fours and a six.

Earlier, after being put in to bat first, India scored 180 for the loss of seven wickets in 19.3 overs before rain interrupted play. Suryakumar Yadav scored 56 runs and became the joint-fastest Indian to rack up 2000 runs in T20Is.

Rinku Singh continued his impressive run of form as he scored an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls with nine fours and two sixes. Having lost the chance to win the series (the first match was abandoned due to rain), the visitors will be looking to level the scores in Johannesburg.

India vs South Africa Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, India tour of South Africa

Date and Time: December 14, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head

India and South Africa have locked horns in 26 T20Is thus far. The Men in Blue have won 13 times while the Proteas have won 11.

Matches Played: 26

India: 13

South Africa: 11

No result: 2

India vs South Africa Pitch Report

The average first innings score at the venue is around 173, which means that a high-scoring match should be on the cards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

India vs South Africa Weather Report

There Is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s with wind gusts of 50 km/h.

India vs South Africa Probable XIs

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Tristian Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa Match Prediction

South Africa will go into the match as favourites. Their batters looked in brilliant form in the previous game and the Indian bowlers will face another tough test on Thursday.

Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Poll : Suryakumar Yadav to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes