India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and South Africa will lock horns in the second and final Test of the three-match series, starting Wednesday, January 3. The Newlands in Cape Town will host the clash.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, lost yet another chance of winning a Test series on South African soil after they slumped to their third-heaviest Test defeat to the Proteas by an innings and 32 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Going into the second Test, the odds are not in India’s favor. India have played six Tests in Cape Town and are yet to register a victory. Even as they lost four Tests at Newlands, two matches in 1993 and 2011 ended in draws.

India, in the meantime, have added Avesh Khan to their squad in place of an injured Mohammed Shami, who is currently nursing an ankle injury. Shardul Thakur got hit on the shoulders during a net session, but he, reportedly, is in proper shape.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after how they performed in the first Test. Moreover, they will be looking to give Dean Elgar a memorable farewell with a 2-0 series win.

India vs South Africa Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, India tour of South Africa

Date and Time: January 3, 2023, 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head

India and South Africa have faced in 43 Tests thus far. India have won 15 while the Proteas won 18 of them. 10 matches ended in draws.

Matches Played: 43

India: 15

South Africa: 18

Draw: 10

India vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch in Cape Town is not expected to be batting-friendly by any means. Fast bowlers are likely to extract a lot of pace and bounce from the surface. The track will also get difficult to bat on as the match progresses.

India vs South Africa Weather Report

There are no chances of rain on the first three days of the Test match. But the chances are likely on Day 4 and 5 if the game goes that far. Temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius.

India vs South Africa Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

India vs South Africa Match Prediction

South Africa will go into the match as favorites. Having not lost to India at the Newlands, they will have the physiological advantage. India need to pull a rabbit out of their hats to defy the odds.

Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Dean Elgar to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes