India vs South Africa: 3 observations from Day 1 from 3rd Test

It was yet another dramatic day of Test cricket between India and South Africa in the ongoing three-match series. The 3rd Test match at Cape Town saw seven wickets fall in the final session as the Test hurtled along rapidly.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first under cloudy skies. The going was always going to be tough but their openers started positively. However, Kagiso Rabada was absolutely brilliant on the day and he was given great support by Duanne Olivier and Marco Jansen.

Despite Kohli's determined innings of 79 runs, the visitors were bundled out for 223. Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Dean Elgar as South Africa ended their day at 17/1.

BCCI @BCCI



South Africa 17/1, trail



Scorecard - #SAvIND That will be STUMPS on Day 1 of the 3rd Test.South Africa 17/1, trail #TeamIndia (223) by 206 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdTest That will be STUMPS on Day 1 of the 3rd Test.South Africa 17/1, trail #TeamIndia (223) by 206 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdTest #SAvIND https://t.co/PZx8Lil2gM

On that note, let's take a look at three things that stood out from the first Test.

1.) Virat Kohli plays a patient innings

Virat Kohli was flawless and patient

It was not a typical Kohli knock, but it was mighty effective. The right-hander walked out when the visitors lost both their openers in back-to-back overs and then went on to play one of his most patient innings.

As per ESPNCricinfo's control percentage, Kohli was in control for 92 per cent of his innings. He refused to go after anything that was outside the off stump. However, the flourishing drives were out when the ball was pitched in his half and he unfurled a number of quality strokes.

India's middle order did not give any assistance to the skipper and the lower order too did not give any fight. This saw Kohli look for runs and he nicked out when he was on 79 to Rabada.

BCCI @BCCI



A well made half-century for Captain



This is his 28th in Test cricket.



Live - #SAvIND FIFTY!A well made half-century for Captain @imVkohli This is his 28th in Test cricket.Live - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdTest FIFTY!A well made half-century for Captain @imVkohli 👏👏This is his 28th in Test cricket.Live - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdTest #SAvIND https://t.co/5NuhjXWndF

2.) Kagiso Rabada was on fire

Kagiso Rabada was superb against the India batters

Cape Town was an absolute sight. The mountains surrounded the ground, clouds descended on the field and Kagiso Rabada sprinted in. It was one of his best bowling spells.

He picked up the wicket of Mayank Agarwal with an absolute beauty of a delivery. The ball angled in and it nipped away just enough after pitching and grabbed Agarwal's edge. He then took care of Ajinkya Rahane with another nagging ball outside the off stump.

His spell to Virat Kohli was perhaps the best possible phase of this Test match, or perhaps this series. Their battle continued for a long time but eventually he got his man.

22 overs for four wickets was perhaps Kagiso Rabada's best spell in Test cricket.

3.) When is the rope ending for Ajinkya Rahane?

Ajinkya Rahane could have played his final game for India

Rahane arguably saved his career with a half-century in the second Test in Johannesburg. However, he was far from convincing in this match. He never looked settled against pace and bounce and was eventually plucked out by Rabada.

The ball pitched on off stump, it jagged away and bounced on Rahane. He was beaten for pace and when he poked at it, the ball grabbed the edge. As he walked out, the under-fire batting order was in the midst of another mini collapse and they could never recover. Only Kohli's genius saw them cross 200, but it could well be the end of the road for Ajinkya Rahane.

Edited by Aditya Singh