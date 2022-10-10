India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

With the series tied at 1-1, India and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11.

After a crushing defeat in the first game, the Men in Blue bounced back in some style to win the second ODI by seven wickets in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9.

Riding on a 161-run partnership between Ishan Kishan (93) and Shreyas Iyer (113*), India chased down 279 runs with 25 balls to spare. Sanju Samson remained unbetaen on 30 off 36 balls.

The hosts will hope to carry the winning momentum in the final game of the series as they look to continue their domination at home.

South Africa, on the other hand, were jolted by an average bowling performance. The spinners were taken to the cleaners and Anrich Nortje's poor form didn't help the side's cause as they failed to defend 278 runs.

They will have to regroup and fire in unison in the final game of the tour. With the series in line, skipper Temba Bavuma, who was rested for the second ODI, is likely to return to playing XI. He has been out of form with the bat and will hope to hit the strides ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

India vs South Africa Match Details

Match: IND vs SA, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: October 11, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs South Africa Pitch Report

It will be a decent wicket to bat with the batters getting full value for their shots. There are chances of dew settling in the second half of the game. Hence, the team winning the toss would prefer to chase on this ground.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast

Temperatures on Tuesday will hover between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius in Delhi. There is a chance of precipitation with possible thunderstorms during game time.

India vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs

India

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Avesh Khan.

South Africa

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa Match Prediction

South Africa took the honors in the first game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However, India returned the favor in the last game to level terms. With the series in line, the Men in Blue will start as favorite given that they will play in front of the home crowd.

Prediction: Expect India to win this encounter.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV - Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

