India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Can Virat Kohli break these records at Ranchi?

Virat Kohli.

With the Test series already in the bag, Team India will look to go for a 3-0 clean sweep in the third and final match to be played at Ranchi from Saturday. India won the first Test at Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run thrashing on the Proteas in four days at Pune.

As the scoreline suggests, India have dominated the visitors in all departments. Rohit Sharma got twin hundreds in the first Test while Mayank Agarwal has got a double century and a hundred to his name. Skipper Virat Kohli also came to the party at Pune with a majestic double hundred. If anything, India would want Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to get three-figure scores. In the bowling department, everyone from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been impressive.

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

For South Africa, it will be about trying to avoid a whitewash. Skipper Faf du Plessis has got a couple of fifties but a lot more was expected of him. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock will want to repeat their Visakhapatnam heroics. The Proteas would also hope Kagiso Rabada comes up with an inspirational effort.

In this feature, we take a look at some records that may be broken in the third Test at Ranchi.

Kohli needs 190 runs to overtake Rahul Dravid and become the sixth highest run-getter in India-South Africa Tests. While Kohli has 1063 runs in 11 Tests, Dravid scored 1252 runs in Tests.

With one more hundred, Kohli will equal Mohammad Azharuddin (4) and move to the joint-fifth spot among batsmen with most centuries in India-South Africa Tests. The Indian skipper currently has three hundreds against South Africa, and stands equal with Gary Kirsten and AB de Villiers.

Sachin Tendulkar

If Kohli scores 76 runs in the third Test, he will overtake Sachin Tendulkar and move to third spot among Indians with most runs against South Africa in Tests in India. Kohli has 505 runs from six Tests while Tendulkar managed 580 runs in 10 Tests.

Advertisement

Ashwin needs seven wickets at Ranchi to move to fifth spot among bowlers with most wickets in India-SA Tests. Ashwin currently has 52 wickets from nine Tests. With seven wickets, the off-spinner can overtake Allan Donald (57) and Morne Morkel (58).

If Jadeja claims seven scalps at Ranchi, he will move to third place among Indian bowlers with most wickets in India. He currently has 33 wickets in six Tests. Anil Kumble is at number three on the list as of now, with 39 wickets in nine Tests.

Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar needs 79 runs to displace former captain Graeme Smith and move to fifth spot among South Africans with most runs in India. While Smith scored 431 runs in seven Tests, Elgar has 353 from six.