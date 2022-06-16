India vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the fourth and penultimate game of the five-match T20I series on Friday, June 17. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host the contest.

Rishabh Pant's Men in Blue started the series with two heavy defeats in Delhi and Cuttack. But they managed to redeem themselves by winning the third T20I by 48 runs on Tuesday (June 14) in Vizag.

Yuzvendra Chahal was named the Player of the Match for picking up three wickets. Harshal Patel also accounted for four scalps and gave a decent account of his skills.

Earlier, it was Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan's 97-run partnership for the opening wicket that laid the platform for the hosts. Gaikwad notched up his maiden T20 half-century off 30 balls.

The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, looked a tad lackluster in the third match, especially in their batting department. Quinton de Kock's absence has deplted them to some extent. Heinrich Klaasen performed exceptionally in Cuttack but his impact was limited in Vizag. Anrich Nortje's form has also been a concern for the visiting team.

The likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius will hold the key for South Africa. With two games left, the Proteas will be looking to seal the fate of the series on Friday itself.

India vs South Africa Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, 4th T20I, South Africa tour of India, 2022.

Date and Time: June 17 2022, Friday, 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

India vs South Africa Pitch Report

Rajkot's pitch has been batting friendly over the years. Bowlers need to pick up early wickets to put pressure on the opposition batters. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be hot and humid with no chances of rain. The temperature will be around the 34-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 40s.

India vs South Africa Probable XIs

India

Probable XI

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa

Probable XI

Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

India vs South Africa Match Prediction

After losing their first two matches, India got back quite a bit of momentum in their previous match. The Proteas, on the other hand, dropped their guard a bit to suffer their first defeat of the series. Many will expect the Men in Blue to win in Rajkot and draw level in the series.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

India vs South Africa telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

