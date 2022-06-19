India vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the final match of the five-match T20I series on Sunday, June 19. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the encounter.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, started the series on a grand note, having won matches in Delhi and Cuttack pretty efficiently. Their batters chased down targets in both games as the Indian bowlers looked clueless to a large extent.

The likes of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller put their heads down to take the Proteas over the finish line. However, the visitors have lost all the momentum since then as India have made a comeback to draw levek in the series.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSA-4THT20I



#INDvSA | @Paytm @DineshKarthik put on an impressive show with the bat & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia beat South Africa in Rajkot.Scorecard .@DineshKarthik put on an impressive show with the bat & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia beat South Africa in Rajkot. 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSA-4THT20I #INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/RwIBD2OP3p

The Men in Blue secured a win in Vizag after which they handed South Africa a 82-run defeat in Rajkot. On Friday, Rishabh Pant and Co. thumped their opponents at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been exceptional for India after initially struggling in the series. Avesh Khan had an excellent outing in Rajkot and he should be high on confidence. Dinesh Karthik also scored his maiden half-century in T20Is off 26 balls.

India vs South Africa Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, 5th T20I, South Africa tour of India, 2022

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, Sunday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

India vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch in Bengaluru has been an excellent one for batting over the years. The spinners may get some help from the surface, but the game is expected to be a high-scoring one. Batting second should be the way forward.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant, but there is a chance of heavy rain at night. Temperatures will be around the 23 degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high 80s.

India vs South Africa Probable XIs

India

Probable XI

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

BCCI @BCCI wickets and was our top performer from the second innings of the fourth #TeamIndia



A summary of his performance @Avesh_6 scalpedwickets and was our top performer from the second innings of the fourth @Paytm #INDvSA T20I.A summary of his performance .@Avesh_6 scalped 4⃣ wickets and was our top performer from the second innings of the fourth @Paytm #INDvSA T20I. 👏 👏 #TeamIndiaA summary of his performance 🔽 https://t.co/4ExtPvIlTB

South Africa

Probable XI

Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

India vs South Africa Match Prediction

Bengaluru has always favoured the chasing teams as the pitch generally doesn't change in nature throughout the duration of the match. The team, batting second, is expected to come up trumps and win the series.

Prediction: The team, batting second, to win this encounter.

India vs South Africa telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Dinesh Karthik score a half-century? Yes No 2 votes so far