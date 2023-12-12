India vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2nd T20I match?

The first T20I between India and South Africa was washed out, and it never seemed like any cricket would be on the cards at any point. Even the toss didn't transpire as Durban proved to be a damp squib, quite literally.

The complete lack of on-field action in the series opener means that the second T20I, to be played in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12, is shrouded in an air of mystery.

There are still plenty of questions about the composition of both teams, with India and South Africa having several options to choose from. And to make matters more interesting, the two teams have youthful squads that feature not just fresh faces but also names who are known for their explosiveness and sky-high ceilings.

That said, though, the 2024 T20 World Cup is fast approaching, and the two sides have barely any time to finetune their preparation for the marquee ICC event. While the Men in Blue have slots to fill in their ideal T20I XI, the Proteas are still searching for their identity as they attempt to make the most of their recent white-ball stardom.

Can India keep their dominant run in bilaterals going? Or will South Africa ensure that their opponents don't finish with the trophy all to themselves?

IND vs SA 2023: Gqeberha set to provide what Durban couldn't

Aiden Markram could be the man to lead South Africa to ICC glory

Rain is on the forecast for the second T20I as well, but initial indications suggest that a result should be possible. Nevertheless, there's a fairly clear idea of what to expect from the contest, with overcast conditions likely to favor the fast bowlers and keep the batters on their toes.

Both India and South Africa have excellent players of pace at the top of the order, and the latter even have a middle order teeming with big hitters who seem made for the shortest format. The visitors, meanwhile, have plenty of options to choose from, but batting depth isn't something that is particularly forthcoming.

But there's a reason why India have been so successful despite not having a No. 8 capable of wielding the willow, and that lies in the skillsets of their specialists. Even if they don't have Deepak Chahar to bridge the gap between the two departments, Suryakumar Yadav will be able to call upon genuinely good options with both bat and ball.

South Africa are fielding an entirely fresh side, and they might not have that luxury as of now. There's immense talent in their ranks, but experience could prove to be decisive in a contest that has clouds hanging over it, quite literally.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, especially one that is influenced heavily by factors such as conditions and the toss. But India are the stronger team on paper and can be backed to make a winning start to the series - what remains of it, at least.

Prediction: India to win the 2nd T20I vs South Africa.

