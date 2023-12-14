India vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's 3rd T20I?

India will look to salvage a series draw as they take on South Africa in the third and final T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

After the first match of the series in Durban was washed out even before the toss could take place, the weather played spoilsport again in the second T20I in Gqeberha. India overcame an early wobble to post 180/7 in 19.3 overs before rain reduced South Africa's chase to 152 off 15 overs.

Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, and skipper Aiden Markram all played their part as the hosts cruised home with seven deliveries to spare, securing a 1-0 lead in the process.

Suryakumar Yadav and his men will look to turn things around at the very venue where India tasted victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan. Not one member from that game is a part of today's contest but this young and enthusiastic set of players will look to level the series at the very least.

For South Africa, it is a shot at history having never one a bilateral T20I series comprising two or more games against India on home soil. On the back of their win a couple of nights ago, they have every reason to believe that they can do the needful again.

The forecast for today seems much better than the first two games and rain is expected to stay away with a full contest likely to take place.

IND vs SA 2023: Visitors' bowling under the spotlight with series on the line in Johannesburg

Will Arshdeep Singh turn his woeful form with the ball around on Thursday?

One had reason to cut India some slack in Gqeberha given that their bowlers had to deal with a soapy wet ball owing to the rain. A damp outfield didn't help their cause either and conditions truly weren't comfortable enough for them to ace their defense.

That said, there remain realistic worries over India's fast-bowling unit. Mukesh Kumar has impressed in patches since his debut this year while Mohammed Siraj's return lends experience and solidity. But the form of Arshdeep Singh, who was considered the best seamer in the format in the country after Jasprit Bumrah, has been incredibly worrisome.

To say that Arshdeep has looked a pale shadow of himself in recent times would be a massive understatement. This is despite him successfully firing his yorkers to win India the final T20I against Australia in Bengaluru not too long ago.

Kuldeep Yadav was given the nod ahead of Ravi Bishoi and while he wasn't bad in the 2nd game, he will have to prove his selection ahead of the world's top-ranked T20I bowler.

South Africa weren't clinical with the ball themselves but Tabraiz Shamsi and Gerald Coetzee made their mark to ensure that India didn't run away and post a total beyond the hosts' reach. With Coetzee and Marco Jansen rested for today's game though, the Proteas might have to turn to the uncapped Nandre Burger and experienced left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

This could just give India an edge when they come out with bat in hand, especially for the cavalier brand of cricket that they have looked to play. But with the hosts also stacked with match-winners aplenty with the bat - and in pretty good form at that - these two batting lineups might just nullify each other.

In this regard, it could well come down to the side that bowls better who will come out on top in Johannesburg. The Wanderers has often assisted pace and bounce but if the inaugural SA20 was anything to go by, there could be help for the spinners as well.

Should Maharaj complement Shamsi, it could make India's job tougher while the factor of the unknown that Burger brings with him could also pose the visitors a question or two.

Momentum is also on the Proteas' side and while India can fully be trusted to draw level, the scales might just be tipping South Africa's way hours out of the game.

Prediction: South Africa to win the 3rd T20I vs India.

