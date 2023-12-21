India vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's 3rd ODI match?

There are thin margins between victory and defeat, even if the final scorecard doesn't reflect that. Both India and South Africa will know that, not just from their involvement in the ongoing three-match ODI series but also from their campaigns in the 2023 World Cup.

The second semifinal between Australia and South Africa was a tight contest, with the Proteas being in the contest until the final run was scored. Catches fell just short of fielders, edges ended up in no man's land, and there were plenty of moments that suggested destiny would prevail over all speculation.

Meanwhile, India had many of the same experiences in the final, with Australia being the beneficiaries once again. The Aussies got across the line with six wickets and seven overs to spare, but the summit clash, like any high-pressure game, was a lot closer than that.

These patterns have repeated themselves in the ongoing ODI series. India steamrolled the hosts to win by eight wickets in Johannesburg, and the Proteas roared back to win by the same margin in Gqeberha. And as they move to Paarl, both teams will know that there isn't much to separate them.

Conditions have dictated how the two contests have unfolded so far, with batting second being comparatively easier. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan feasted on the South African batters in the opening game, and Nandre Burger set the tone with an opening burst that gave the hosts the early ascendancy.

The toss will have a huge role to play in the series decider, but the team bowling second will know that they will still have a chance to pick up some early wickets. Hopefully, an even contest ensues between bat and ball, as well as between the two innings.

Can India continue their dominant run in bilateral series? Or will South Africa spoil their party ahead of the big attraction, the two-match Test rubber?

IND vs SA 2023: Series on the line as Test series looms large

Aiden Markram is overseeing a tricky period in South Africa's ODI setup

Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi came up with a match-defining partnership in the previous game, and that's something India have lacked so far. Ruturaj Gaikwad has fallen cheaply in both games, and B Sai Sudharsan has been crying out for some support from his opening partner and Tilak Varma.

India's middle order, barring fifties from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the first and second games, respectively, has underwhelmed as well. The likes of Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson will need to step up and ensure that the absence of batting from No. 8 onwards isn't felt strongly.

The key to the visitors' victory will lie in their batting. Their bowlers will be able to find enough assistance to threaten the South African batters regularly, and as long as they take the chances that are inevitably going to come their way, they should be fine in that department.

South Africa have proven themselves to be a capable side. On paper, they might even be stronger than the Men in Blue. But India's underperforming batters are world-class players and can be backed to step up on Thursday.

It won't be easy, but India, who are arguably the underdogs, could triumph in the series decider.

Prediction: India to win the 3rd ODI.

