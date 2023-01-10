India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having clinched the T20I series 2-1, Team India have now shifted their focus to the one-dayers against the Sri Lankans. The three-match series begins with the opening ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. The games will be significant in the wake of the 50-over World Cup that will be played in India later in the year.

The Sri Lanka ODIs could mark the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket, with Shikhar Dhawan having been dropped from the team. There are high chances that we might never see the dynamic opening combo of Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opening for India again. On a related note, skipper Rohit confirmed at a press conference on Monday that Shubman Gill would open the innings with him.

The decision to drop Ishan Kishan has led to a debate as he scored a double hundred in Bangladesh - the fastest ever in men’s ODIs - in Gill’s absence. The Men in Blue will also be without lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was added to the one-day squad recently, only to be ruled out again.

Today's IND vs SL toss result

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have decided to field first. Speaking about the decision, Dasun Shanaka said the obvious:

“We are going to bowl first. It’s because of the dew at night.”

Dilshan Madushanka has been handed his ODI debut, while Dunith Wellalage comes into the playing XI ahead of Maheesh Theekshana.

As Rohit Sharma hinted in the pre-match conference, India have gone with Shubman Gill ahead of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Suryakumar Yadav.

IND vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Today's IND vs SL pitch report

According to Ajit Agarkar and Deep Dasgupta, there isn't a lot of live grass, it has been rolled in. A few cracks but it might not come into play under lights. Dew could be a huge factor, so the team fielding second will have a tough time. The pitch will be a little abrasive during the day time; batting will be easier in the second half.

Today's IND vs SL match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama.

IND vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Anil Kumar Chaudhary

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

