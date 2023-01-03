India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will kick-off their cricket journey in 2023 by taking on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Unlike 2022, there is going to be greater focus this year on the one-day format, considering the 50-over World Cup that will be held in India. Still, the T20I series will be crucial as Team India look to start afresh.

The Men in Blue will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who said at the pre-series press conference that he will back his boys to the hilt. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the hosts have picked a number of young guns, who will need to management’s backing to flourish.

The T20I series presents another good opportunity for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, and Umran Malik to stake their claim for a spot in the team on a regular basis. We could see a couple of T20I debuts as well.

Today's IND vs SL toss result

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Explaining the decision, skipper Dasun Shanaka said:

“The dew factor will be there later in the game, so it’s an obvious choice.”

For India, Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi have been handed their debut T20I caps. Arshdeep Singh is not available for the game since he has still not fully recovered from his illness.

IND vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Today's IND vs SL pitch report

According to Ajit Agarkar and Deep Dasgupta, the pitch is always more in favor of the batters at Wankhede. Red soil, true covering of grass, firm underneath, even bounce and pace in it. There might be a threat of dew as well, which might make defending difficult. There might be a very small window for the bowlers since they can get a bit of bounce.

Today's IND vs SL match players list

India squad: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama

IND vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

