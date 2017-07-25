Sri Lanka vs India 2017: 5 Indian players to watch out for

The Sri Lanka series gives the opportunity to a number of players to clinch a spot in the Test team

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jul 2017, 21:26 IST

A home season turned out to be smoother than expected for Team India under Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, staying unbeaten in all but one Test throughout the 13 matches. A new era begins under the tutelage of Ravi Shastri, who is likely to be at the helm till the 2019 World Cup. However, it surely won't be a bed of roses this time, with several overseas tours chalked out over the next 18 months.

While the core of the Test team has been identified ever since MS Dhoni's departure, Virat Kohli's insistence to keep changing the playing XI has resulted in a plethora of options for each spot.

Also read: India vs Sri Lanka 2017: India's probable playing XI for first Test

Here are five players to watch out for from the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka series:

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan last played a Test for India in 2016

A last minute replacement for the injured Murali Vijay, Dhawan ticked all the boxes to warrant a return to his Test spot at the top of the order. Having experienced some tough times staying on the sidelines, Dhawan had a fruitful IPL and Champions Trophy, and makes a comeback to the side after close to ten months.

With KL Rahul also injured, Dhawan is almost certain to play at the top of the order, and will ensure that the scoreboard keeps running with his eye for gaps and deft placements. Also, given that he will be accompanied by Abhinav Mukund, who is low on international experience, Dhawan will have to put his hand up and be counted.

He got a solitary game against the hosts back in 2015, but made it count with a 134 at the same ground where India will play the first Test. He might want to revisit some of those highlight reels from two years back.

Page 1 of 5 Next

Fetching more content...