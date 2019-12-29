×
India vs Sri Lanka 2020: Complete time-table, when and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

Fambeat Cricket
ANALYST
Preview
Published Dec 29, 2019
Dec 29, 2019 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Sri Lanka are visiting India on a very short trip where they will be playing three T20Is. India would be high on confidence after beating a quality West Indies side in a hard-fought T20I series recently.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, got whitewashed the last time they played a T20I series against Australia. So, they would be coming into this series under a little bit of pressure.

Although Sri Lanka’s performance in India in any format of the game hasn’t been impressive in recent times, they have particularly struggled in the shortest format. Out of the eight T20Is that Sri Lanka have played against India in India, they have won just two and lost six.

While India are a properly settled unit in the T20I format, Sri Lanka are still figuring out who their best T20 players are. There is a lot of experimentation going on, with plenty of young players in and around the group.

India won't have much of a home advantage condition-wise as Sri Lanka are used to the same sort of conditions and same type of pitches at home as well. It’s more about quality than anything else, and quality-wise, there seems to be a big gulf between the two teams at the moment.

However, when Sri Lanka played Pakistan in Pakistan earlier this year, everyone wrote them off ahead of that series as well. But they pulled off a shocking 3-0 clean sweep against Pakistan in their own backyard.

Sri Lanka have got a few talented players who can change the game, but it remains to be seen if they can consistently trouble the Men in Blue in India.

Here is all you need to know about the Sri Lanka tour of India -

India vs Sri Lanka schedule:

T20I series fixtures

1st T20I: 5th January, 7:00 pm IST, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

2nd T20I: 7th January, 7:00 pm IST, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

3rd T20I: 10th January, 7:00 pm IST, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune


Telecast Details

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Willow TV: United States of America

Sky Sports Cricket: United Kingdom

SuperSport: South Africa

FOX Sports: Australia

DD National: India


Live Streaming

Hotstar: Online streaming in the Indian subcontinent

Sri Lanka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Indian cricket team schedule Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
