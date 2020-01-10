India vs Sri Lanka 2020: India's ideal XI for the 3rd T20I

Balakrishna FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Indian cricket team

After the first T20I match was abandoned, India won the second T20I against the visiting Sri Lanka in a comprehensive manner. Virat Kohli's team outplayed their neighbors in all departments and now lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

The hosts will be high on confidence after such a dominating performance, and will be looking look to seal the series by winning the final T20I which will be played on Friday in Pune.

India didn't feel the absence of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order as KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan provided the team with a blistering start in the chase. Rahul, in particular, dominated the bowlers from ball one and scored his runs at a high pace. Dhawan played second fiddle to the newly appointed KXIP captain during their opening partnership.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer finished off the chase in style after the openers had laid a solid foundation. The rest of the batsmen didn't get much of a chance to bat, as the target was fairly small.

The team management will likely stick with the same batting combination for the final match as it looks perfectly balanced. India will enter the 3rd T20I as favorites, considering their recent form.

Their top-order comprising Rahul, Dhawan and Kohli is arguably one of the most formidable ones at the moment. Rahul has been in stupendous form in T20Is over the last few months, and the team management will be expecting another significant contribution from him in the upcoming match.

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan on his part will look to get back among the runs after returning from an injury layoff. Iyer is expected to get a long rope at the number 4 position as he has shown enough promise in the matches he has played till now.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube will be the designated finishers in the XI. They will look to impress the team management by playing useful cameos at the fag end of the innings.

The bowling department led by the talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah was highly impressive in the previous match. Each one of Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav had a productive game.

The bowling unit worked well in unison and picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Sri Lanka to a below-par score.

India will, in all likelihood, play with the same XI for the upcoming clash as there is no compelling need to change the current winning combination.

Ideal XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah