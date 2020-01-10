India vs Sri Lanka 2020: Sanju Samson sets new Indian record for most T20Is missed between two appearances

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020

Sanju Samson missed 73 T20Is between his first and second T20 appearances for India, the most by an Indian

Sanju Samson created a new record for the most number of T20Is missed between two appearances among Indian players. Samson had played his maiden T20 back in 2015 against Zimbabwe and had not played 73 T20Is for India until he was recalled in the playing XI for the third T20 against Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune after four long years.

This unwanted record was previously held by Umesh Yadav who had missed 65 T20Is and had not played any T20 for India between 2012 and 2015. Samson was consistently a part of the India T20 squad for the part eight T20Is but was not able to get a look into the playing eleven.

Samson had always been the kind of player who had the talent to make it big but lacked consistency. He made amends in the 2019-20 domestic season after some sensational performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy which included his maiden List A double-hundred which broke several records.

Samson was rewarded for his performances finally and got a place in the playing XI in the final T20. Although he managed to hit a six of the very first ball of his innings, he got out on the very next ball. He had a good day behind the stumps as he managed to stump Lakshan Sandakan off the bowling of Washington Sundar.

Samson will be hopeful of getting more chances in the playing eleven in order to stake his claim for a berth in India's T20 World Cup squad.