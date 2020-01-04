India vs Sri Lanka 2020: Sri Lanka's predicted playing XI for the first T20I

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Lasith Malinga will lead the Islanders in the 3-match series

The inaugural T20 World Cup winners, India, will kick off their preparations for the 2020 T20 World Cup with a 3-match T20I series against Asian neighbors Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka put on some impressive displays against Pakistan last year but were squashed by Australia in their most recent T20I series.

Sri Lanka have a lot of problems to address with respect to the composition of their T20I side and with veteran Angelo Mathews returning to the squad, it will be interesting to see how the team lines up in the opening T20I versus India at Guwahati.

With the likes of Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dickwella present in the batting department, Sri Lanka have plenty of firepower to cause the hosts all sorts of problems.

On that note, here is a look at how Sri Lanka could line up for the first T20I against India.

Angelo Mathews has a stellar record against India

Danushka Gunathilaka will likely open the innings for the former world champions along with wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella. Explosive southpaw Kusal Perera will bat at the number 3 position.

The returning Angelo Mathews and upcoming star Bhanuka Rajapaksa will form the team's middle-order while all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will occupy the number six position. Royal Challengers Bangalore's newest signing Isuru Udana will serve s the team's bowling all-rounder.

Kusal Perera will have a huge role to play for Sri Lanka

Skipper Lasith Malinga will lead the team's bowling attack which will also feature the trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara and Lakshan Sandakan.

Sri Lanka's Predicted Playing XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan.