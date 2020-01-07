India vs Sri Lanka 2020: Sri Lanka's predicted playing XI for the second T20I

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Angelo Mathews will return to the Sri Lanka T20I team

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second T20I of the 3-match series in Indore tonight after the first match in Guwahati produced no result. Rain played spoilsport last Sunday as fans of both the teams were left disappointed.

However, the cricket universe would look forward to the second T20I as the game will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, a venue where India have never lost a single international match. Indore has hosted only a single T20I encounter till date and co-incidentally, Sri Lanka were India's opponent in that match as well.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had blown away the Islanders in that game as India recorded a huge win in a lopsided match. Lasith Malinga and co. will look to avenge that loss tonight and here's how they may line up for the game.

Danushka Gunathilaka will open the innings for Sri Lanka

The pair of Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella will open the innings for the tourists while left-handed batsman Kusal Perera would hold the number three position. Dickwella will keep the wickets for Sri Lanka.

The most experienced player in the batting department, Angelo Mathews, will form the core of the starting eleven along with Bhanuka Rajapaksa and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka. Left-arm pacer Isuru Udana will look to make an impact with his all-round talent.

Lasith Malinga will be Sri Lanka's skipper

Skipper Lasith Malinga will lead the team and he will expect the trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara and Lakshan Sandakan to play their roles to perfection in the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Sri Lanka's Predicted Playing XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan.