India vs Sri Lanka 2020: Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking T20I world record

Kohli is set to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is when India play Sri Lanka on Sunday

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of becoming the highest run-scorer in T20Is and is just one run behind Rohit Sharma. Kohli will have a great opportunity to get past Rohit when India will play their first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati.

Rohit and Kohli have both been arguably among the best white-ball batsmen for quite a while now and both are tied on top spot with 2,633 runs in T20Is. But with Rohit being rested for the Sri Lanka series, Kohli will have the opportunity to go past Rohit and become the sole leading run-getter in the shortest format.

Kohli had a fantastic series against the West Indies where in the first T20I he smashed 94 off just 50 balls which helped India chase down a mammoth target of 208. In the third T20I which was a decider, knowing that India needed extra runs to defend with dew playing a factor at the Wankhede, Kohli played an unbelievable knock of 70 off just 29 balls.

Sri Lanka have last won a T20I against India way back in 2016 and since then India are on a five-match winning streak against them in T20Is. Thus the platform is set for Kohli to lead from the front and have another series win against his name as a captain.