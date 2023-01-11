India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns in the second game of their three-match ODI series on Thursday, January 12. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the encounter.

After winning the T20I series 2-1, India made an impressive start to the ODI series on Tuesday, January 10. The Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati to take a 1-0 lead.

Virat Kohli was named the Player of the Match for scoring his 45th hundred in ODIs. Kohli rode his luck en route to his hundred after Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis dropped him twice.

Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) also scored half-centuries to make sure the hosts put up a massive score of 373 on the board. KL Rahul chipped in with a handy knock of 39 off 29 as well.

Kasun Rajitha picked up three wickets for 88 runs, but he was also unlucky as two catches were dropped off his bowling. Wanindu Hasaranga had an off day as he gave away 67 runs without getting a wicket.

Sri Lanka were always behind the eight-ball in their run-chase due to the fall of regular wickets. Pathum Nissanka scored 72 before Umran Malik got rid of him. Shanaka, on the other hand, stayed unbeaten on 108, but that was only to mitigate some of the damage.

Malik picked up three wickets and also bowled a 156 km/h delivery, the fastest ever by an Indian in ODIs. Mohammed Siraj also accounted for two scalps.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia For his stupendous knock of 113 off 87 deliveries, @imVkohli is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… For his stupendous knock of 113 off 87 deliveries, @imVkohli is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/ecI40guZuB

India vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: January 12, 2022, Thursday, 01:30 pm IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is a decent one for batting and another high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now and temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 30s.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

India clearly looked the better of the two teams in the series opener, especially in the batting department. The Men in Blue will go into the next match as firm favorites and should be able to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead by winning this match.

Prediction: India to win.

India vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : Virat Kohli to score a century? Yes No 0 votes