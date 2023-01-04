India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, January 5. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the exciting contest.

The opening T20I on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai turned out to be a nail-biting affair. The Men in Blue, captained by Hardik Pandya, registered their third narrowest win in T20Is after securing a two-run win.

With Sri Lanka needing 13 runs to win off the last over, Axar Patel conceded a six to Chamika Karunaratne as the target came down to five runs off the last three balls. However, Patel held his nerve as India won the match and took a crucial 1-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, Axar Patel was also involved in an unbeaten 68-run stand alongside Deepak Hooda, who scored 41 off 23 and won the Player of the Match award. Shivam Mavi was also impressive as he became only the third Indian men's bowler after Barinder Sran and Pragyan Ojha to get a four-wicket haul on their T20I debut.

Arshdeep Singh didn’t play as the BCCI revealed he was recovering from illness. As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, they have lost 11 T20Is in a row against India in India’s backyard since 2016 and will be desperate to make a comeback.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: January 5, 2022, Thursday, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune has been an excellent one for batting. The pitch isn’t expected to change much and batters can afford to play shots on the up. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pretty warm with temperatures around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s. There is no threat of rain for the time being.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

India

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

India had a tough time in the first T20I and didn’t find it easy to beat Sri Lanka, who had their moments in the match. But having not beaten India at home since 2016, the visiting team won’t be high on confidence either.

Prediction: India to win.

India vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Poll : Ishan Kishan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes