India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (January 5). The Men in Blue won the first game to take the significant 1-0 lead, but the two-run victory was a far from convincing one.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, the hosts slipped to 94-5. However, an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 68 between Deepak Hooda (41*) and Axar Patel (31*) lifted Team India to a competitive 162-5. Despite the fightback by the Men in Blue, Sri Lanka would have backed themselves to chase the under-par score at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Pacer Shivam Mavi had a fabulous T20I debut for India, claiming 4-22, to put Sri Lanka on the back foot. Fast bowler Umran Malik also did a great job, picking up 2-27. The ineffectiveness of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar, though, is a worry. Both proved expensive as well. In spite of the win, India still have a few areas to work on.

Today's IND vs SL toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, Men in Blue captain Hardik Pandya said:

“Thought that the dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn't change.”

The hosts have made two changes to their playing XI. Rahul Tripathi will be making his debut in place of the injured Sanju Samson, and Arshdeep Singh comes back in place of Harshal Patel.

IND vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Today's IND vs SL pitch report

According to Deep Dasgupta, the pitch is at the centre of the square, so there're no biases to one side. The firm and hard pitch should assist the seam bowlers. There's also a tinge of grass, and the openness of the venue, helped with the wind, should aid the seamers. Dew might not be as much of a factor because of the same reason.

Today's IND vs SL match players list

India squad: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

IND vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

