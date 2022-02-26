India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Team India will look to register their 11th consecutive T20I win when they face Sri Lanka in the second match of the three-game series in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The hosts dominated the opening encounter in Lucknow as Sri Lanka were never in the contest. Batting first, they posted 199 for 2 as Ishan Kishan hammered 89. The bowlers then did a great job restricting the Lankans to 137 for 6.

The opening partnership of 111 in under 12 overs was a big plus for Team India as they had struggled in that department in their previous matches. So that was another tick in the box for the hosts. They will be keen to keep improving as they build towards the T20 World Cup.

The constant injury woes, though, will trouble India. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the latest to join the injury list. He has been ruled out of the series due to a wrist injury, which forced him out of the first T20I as well.

IND vs SL - 2nd T20I playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (w), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL - 2nd T20I opening batters list

Team India will open with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma, who scored 89 and 44 respectively in the opening T20I. Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara, who scored 0 and 13 respectively in the Lucknow T20I, will open for Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL - 2nd T20I umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

IND vs SL - 2nd T20I pitch report

According to Ajit Agarkar, the groundsmen have done an outstanding job considering it has been raining for a couple of days. The pitch looks terrific with a lovely covering of grass, which means the ball should come on to the bat nicely. There might be some swing on offer because of the weather conditions.

India vs Sri Lanka - 2nd T20I Toss result

India have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking after winning the toss, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma explained:

“Just want to have a score in front of us. It's going to get colder as the game goes on.”

The hosts are going into the match with an unchanged squad.

ICC @ICC



India have opted to field.



#INDvSL | bit.ly/INDvSL-T20I2 Toss news from DharamsalaIndia have opted to field. Toss news from Dharamsala 📰 India have opted to field. #INDvSL | 📝 bit.ly/INDvSL-T20I2 https://t.co/NfhS4Z8ZuX

Sri Lanka have made two changes to their team. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out. Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka come in.

Edited by Sai Krishna