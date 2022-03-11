India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the second game of the two-match Test series on Saturday, March 12. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host the encounter.

34-year-old Rohit Sharma started his Test captaincy stint on a great note as the hosts defeated the Lankans by an innings and 222 runs in the Mohali Test. By doing so, they also maintained their unbeaten streak against the Islanders at home in the longest format of the game.

BCCI @BCCI



begins his Test captaincy stint with a win as runs in the first



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-1STTEST 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗪𝗜𝗡! @ImRo45 begins his Test captaincy stint with a win as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings &runs in the first @Paytm #INDvSL Test in Mohali.Scorecard 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗪𝗜𝗡! 👏 👏@ImRo45 begins his Test captaincy stint with a win as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings & 2⃣2⃣2⃣ runs in the first @Paytm #INDvSL Test in Mohali. 👌 👌Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-1STTEST https://t.co/P8HkQSgym3

Going into the next game, the odds are well and truly in their favor once again. India have won both their Day-Night Tests at home, defeating England and Bangladesh. Axar Patel, in the meantime, has replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the squad. Patel has recovered from a shin injury and a bout of COVID-19.

The last time the hosts played a Day-Night Test, Patel finished with 11 wickets in the game. The Bengaluru Test is also set to witness a 100 percent crowd capacity after approval from the government.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, have plenty to think about before the all-important Test.

Barring Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella, who scored half-centuries, the rest of the Lankan batting looked lackluster. Experienced players such as Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva and others need to step up. Sri Lanka's bowlers also need to up their game to challenge the Indian batters.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd of two Tests.

Date: 12 March 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Bangalore should assist the pacers since the match will be played with the pink ball under the lights. However, spinners may also come into play as the game progresses. Batters need to be careful while going for shots on the up.

Weather Report

Conditions will be sunny throughout the duration of the five days. There will be cloud cover on Wednesday, but there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark and humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Predicted Playing XI

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara.

Match Prediction

The Men in Blue have been dominant at home in Test cricket over the last six years or so. The Lankans, on the other hand, are yet to win a Test on Indian soil. A heavy defeat in the previous game would have also put a dent in their confidence. Rohit Sharma and co. will go into this match as the firm favorites.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports.

Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Virat Kohli score a century? Yes No 20 votes so far