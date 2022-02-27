India vs Sri Lanka: 3 key takeaways from India's win in 2nd T20I

During the second India vs Sri Lanka T20I in Dharamsala, the Indian team flexed their batting muscle as they beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I to clinch their 7th series win in a row. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted an impressive-looking 183. But the Indian batting never allowed the visitors to dictate terms despite losing Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan early in the chase.

Shreyas Iyer, Sanu Samson, and Ravinda Jadeja - all made solid contributions as India zipped past the target in the 18th over.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SriLanka #INDvSL India continue their fine form and register their 11th consecutive T20I win India continue their fine form and register their 11th consecutive T20I win 🙌🇮🇳 #India #SriLanka #INDvSL https://t.co/4z0XwEa9fR

While this India vs Sri Lanka series has been won easily by the hosts, there are three key points which need to be noted.

#3 India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Death bowling concerns for India

Dasun Shanaka punished the Indian bowlers in the death

Rohit Sharma had kept the game under control through his brilliant captaincy for most of Sri Lanka's innings. Regular wickets and disciplined bowling ensured the Lankans never found the momentum to accelerate

However, just when the visiting team looked to be meandering along, they found a much-needed booster shot. They plundered 72 runs inthe lastt four overs.

India's death bowling has been quite problematic in the recent past and this innings should remind them about it. Dasun Shanaka was the main aggressor as he slammed five sixes during his unbeaten 47 off 19 balls.

His innings ensured Sri Lanka ended with 183 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Before the next game, the hosts need to go back and look at their approach in the death overs.

#2 India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer continues his dominance

Shreyas Iyer played another very impressive innings

After a stellar innings in the first India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Shreyas Iyer was once again the main batter for the hosts in the second game. He was unbeaten on 74 off 44 balls, and was the batsman around whom the others expressed themselves.

The stylish right-hander assessed the conditions perfectly and took off against both seamers and spinners. He didn't allow the Sri Lankan bowlers to settle. Iyer also found great support from Sanju Samson.

When Samson was finding his feet, Iyer took the initiative. The way in which the former Delhi Capitals captain batted in the middle overs prevented the Lankans from dictating terms.

Shreyas Iyer's performance in the middle overs should give India a lot of confidence as they look to build a squad for the future.

#1 India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Jadeja-Samson flourish

Samson and Jadeja provided the late flourish

While Shreyas Iyer played the situation perfectly, the reason India got home as early as the 18th over was because Ravindra Jadeja teed off from the very start of his innings. Samson was dawdling along in his first 20 balls but then, got stuck into Chamika Karunaratne. He ended up with 39 runs off 25 balls.

Jadeja walked in after Samson was dismissed and got off the mark with a crisp cover drive. There was no looking back for him after that. He raced forward and notched up 45 runs in just 18 balls.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



BCCI



#India #SriLanka #INDvSL Ravindra Jadeja was in a hurry to finish the run chaseBCCI Ravindra Jadeja was in a hurry to finish the run chase 💨📷 BCCI#India #SriLanka #INDvSL https://t.co/tfUPqeV6Ei

