India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead, Team India will be keen to clinch the three-match series 3-0 when they take on Sri Lanka in the final game at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. With the World Cup in mind, every match will be important for India as they look to build towards the ICC event.

After failing to polish off the Lankan tail in Guwahati, India were much more clinical at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pacer Mohammed Siraj continues to impress with every game he plays. His three-fer played a huge role in India’s win. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who got a look-in because Yuzvendra Chahal was injured, once again grabbed his opportunity. He was the deserved Player of the Match for his 3/51.

The Men in Blue would be slightly disappointed with their batting effort in Kolkata, though. While KL Rahul’s return to form is good news, they ended up losing six wickets in a chase of 216. They did get home with plenty of overs left. However, a few of the strokes that led to dismissals could have been avoided.

Today's IND vs SL toss result

Team India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“Looks a good pitch, we will try to make the most of it.”

The Men in Blue have made two changes for the dead rubber. Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik have been rested; Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav come in.

For Sri Lanka, Ashen Bandara is in for Dhananjaya de Silva and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dunith Wellalage.

IND vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Today's IND vs SL pitch report

According to Kumar Sangakkara, games here have been quite low-scoring, but the pitch looks really good, with a few cracks on it. The color of the pitch is quite dark. There could be a bit of moisture underneath. Spinners have taken wickets here. Overall, though, looks like a good batting track.

Today's IND vs SL match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.

IND vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

