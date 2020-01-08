India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Preview, predicted XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

India vs Sri Lanka - 2nd T20I

India proved to be too strong an opponent for Sri Lanka in Indore as the visitors never really seemed a match for Virat Kohli's side in any department of the game.

Batting first on a flat wicket, Sri Lanka played a lot of dot balls as India bowled very accurate lines right through the innings. It’s not going to be any easier for the visitors as they travel to Pune for the last match of the series.

India have an unassailable lead now as they can’t lose the series from here. However, the series can still be leveled and India would want to avoid any sort of complacency, considering the fact that they haven’t had the best of times in T20 cricket in the last 12 months.

India would be happy with the fact that Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur excelled with the ball as they are looking for back-up seamers for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Washington Sundar’s performance was another positive sign for the hosts as he hardly gave the Sri Lankan batsmen any bad delivery to pounce on.

Sri Lanka will probably want to look at other options as their batting stagnated in the middle overs in Indore and they couldn’t really get the scoreboard ticking. Angelo Mathews can be brought in as he is a good option to bat at no. 4/5, while the other batsmen can play their shots around him.

Match Details:

Date: January 10, 2020 (Friday)

Time: 07:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune

Weather Forecast

The weather forecast in Pune is clear for Friday. The humidity level is going to be 66% which is not significantly high. It might be windy, but it won’t be as cold as some of the other parts of India.

Pune is located in central India where the temperatures in winters happen to be slightly higher than in northern or eastern India.

Pitch Report

Generally, the pitch at the MCA stadium is very indifferent and it’s hard to predict its nature. It’s good for stroke-making at times, but it can also be slow on certain days with the ball gripping into the surface and assisting the slower bowlers.

Batting second because of dew will be beneficial and that’s what both the captains would want to do if the coin falls in their favour.

Probable XI:

India

The hosts are likely to go with an unchanged XI, even though Shikhar Dhawan struggled again at the top of the order in Indore. The left-hander will have another opportunity to prove his worth in India’s T20I side.

With Virat Kohli making it clear that Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav are more potent bowling options against the Sri Lankan left-handers; the chances are slim of Yuzvendra Chahal or Ravindra Jadeja getting a look in re slim.

India predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka might drop Oshada Fernando for Angelo Mathews. Since Isuru Udana is injured and not available for selection, Kasun Rajitha might come in as like-for-like replacement.

The visitors might consider the possibility of a second spinner as well, given the fact that Wanindu Hasaranga was able to make some sort of impact against the Indian batsmen in the second T20I.

Sri Lanka predicted XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Janith Perera (WK), Angelo Mathews, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (C), Kasun Rajitha/Lakshan Sandakan

Match Prediction

Considering the form the two teams are in at the moment and the kind of players they have at their disposal, India shouldn’t have too many problems in winning the match and clinching the series 2-0.

Live Broadcast and streaming details

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka can be seen live on TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Hindi 1. It can also be streamed live on the Hotstar app.