India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Men in Blue topped the Super 4 stage with two wins from three games, finishing with four points. Sri Lanka also registered two victories from three matches and qualified for the final by finishing second - India ended with a better net run rate.

The Men in Blue began their Super 4 campaign with a record thumping of Pakistan. They hammered their arch-rivals by 228 runs. Batting first, in a game that was played across two days, India posted 356/2 and they bowled out Pakistan for 128.

Against Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage’s all-round brilliance gave them a scare, but they hung on for a 41-run win. India went down to Bangladesh, but in a game where most seniors were rested.

After beating Bangladesh and losing to India, Sri Lanka faced a much-win clash against Pakistan. They were not at the best but managed to eke out a two-wicket win (DLS method) off the last ball, enough for them to book a date with India in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final - Telecast channel list in India

Star has bagged the rights to live telecast Asia Cup 2023 matches in India.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final will begin at 3 PM IST.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final - Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match can be watched on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans can follow action in the India vs Sri Lanka final for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app.

After the conclusion of the Asia Cup, all matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will also be live-streamed for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final: Team updates

Both teams have been hit by injuries ahead of the final. For India, all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out due to a left quadriceps strain sustained during the Super 4 match against Bangladesh. Washington Sundar has been named as his replacement.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana will be unavailable due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced in the squad by off-spinner Sahan Arachchige.