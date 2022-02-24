India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a three-match T20I series starting on February 24, Thursday. While the first match will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, the last two will be hosted by Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Sri Lanka will be entering this series after losing 1-4 to Australia in a five-match T20I series. They will be aiming to put the setback behind them and bounce back against the Indian team.

Pathum Nissanka, who looked in good form, will be one of the batters to watch out for. The Lankan Lions will miss Wanindu Hasaranga, who contracted COVID-19 yet again.

India, on the other hand, are entering the contest after defeating West Indies 3-0 in the recently-concluded T20I series. Unfortunately, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar will be missing the T20I series due to injuries.

Head-to-head record: India vs Sri Lanka in T20Is

The two sides have played a total of 22 T20Is so far, with India bagging 14 wins and Sri Lanka taking seven. One match ended without a result.

Sri Lanka won the T20I series 2-1 when the two sides last met.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: February 24

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 7:00 PM

2nd T20I: February 26

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 7:00 PM

3rd T20I: February 27

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 7:00 PM

IND vs SL T20I Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the IND vs SL T20I series:

India: Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

USA & Canada: Hotstar

India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2022 Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Md. Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel

