India vs Sri Lanka T20I series - statistical round-up

10 Cric FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

India v Sri Lanka T20 Series: Article Sponsored by 10CRIC

India recorded their third consecutive T20I series victory of the season as they crushed Sri Lanka by 78 runs on Friday night. After the first match got abandoned in Guwahati due to a wet pitch, the home side drew first blood in the penultimate game of the series with a seven-wicket win in Indore.

In the series decider, openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan got the hosts off to an ideal start with a 97 run partnership as both of them went past fifty while the likes of Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur chipped in with important cameos at the end to help India post a huge total of 201/6.

Sri Lanka’s response got off to the worst possible start as they lost four wickets in the Powerplay but Angelo Mathews and Dhanjanjaya de Silva rebuilt the innings and got their side back on track with an important 68 run stand for the fifth wicket.

However, their efforts ultimately went in vain as the lower order was swiftly wiped out by the Indian bowlers as De Silva top-scored with 57 runs while Thakur and Navdeep Saini picked up three wickets each.

The focus now shifts to a three-match ODI series for India against Australia with the opening game set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14.

On that note, here is a statistical round-up of the series:

Most Runs

KL Rahul - 99

Shikhar Dhawan - 84

Advertisement

Dhananjaya de Silva – 74

Most Wickets

Shardul Thakur - 5

Navdeep Saini - 5

Lakshan Sandakan – 3

Highest Scores

Dhananjaya de Silva - 57

KL Rahul - 54

Shikhar Dhawan - 52

Best Bowling Figures

Shardul Thakur - 3/23

Navdeep Saini - 3/28

Lakshan Sandakan - 3/35

Most 50s

KL Rahul - 1

Dhananjaya de Silva - 1

Shikhar Dhawan - 1

Best Economy Rate

Navdeep Saini - 5.87

Shardul Thakur - 6.00

Jasprit Bumrah - 6.16

After an emphatic victory over the Islanders, India is all set to face the mighty Australians. Which team are you rooting for? Log onto 10CRIC and predict the winner this India vs Australia series and claim a bonus of up to INR 10,000.