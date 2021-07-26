Three talking points from the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have managed to bag a consolation win in the ODI series against India that ended in favor of the visitors. The hosts may have lost the series but were handed a massive boost in their World Cup Super League standing, with 10 points in the final ODI.

A rain-curtailed innings left India in turmoil after steady starts provided by Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson. The two top-order batsmen missed out on their respective half-centuries as the experienced middle-order failed to come to the rescue.

Suryakumar Yadav looked good for his 40 but he too couldn't convert that into a big score.

As a result, India were restricted to a measly 225, handing the initiative to the Islanders. Avishka Fernando continued his fine form and ended up as the top-scorer in the series, with 76 runs in the final ODI.

Sri Lankan debutant Bhanuka Rajapaksha was pretty impressive for 65 as well, ensuring Sri Lanka didn't make a meal out of this run-chase.

On that note, here's a look at three main talking points from the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

1) Suryakumar Yadav impresses, Pandya falters

Manish Pandey(left) and Suryakumar Yadav(right) are competing for the same spot in the India white ball squad. (Picture credit: cricketnmore)

Suryakumar Yadav has impressed one and all in recent times and is on his way to cementing his place in India's white ball team, if he hasn't already. The 30-year old is yet to announce himself on the big stage with a stellar knock, but has everyone taking notice with the sheer class he bats with.

Meanwhile, it seems like the long rope was handed to Manish Pandey in this series and he's failed to make the most of his chance. With scores of 26, 37 and 11 in the three games against Sri Lanka, the 31-year old only aggregated only 74 runs in the three ODI's.

Pandey's first-class numbers show promise, but his one-dimensional approach to batting with a slow strike-rate doesn't do him any favors. Essentially an anchor at the top of the order, the Karnataka player finds himself struggling in the middle overs, more often than not.

As far as his counterpart is concerned, SKY possesses the skill to accelerate his innings at any given stage. The 360-degrees batsman, with his array of shots, is always guaranteed to a be a busy player in the middle, looking to keep the scoreboard ticking for his side.

However, Suryakumar Yadav backed his international teammate and added that the decision to play Pandey was the team management's call. The Mumbai batter also mentioned that Pandey had been batting really well in the nets and intra-squad matches before the tour.

Winning my ODI debut series feels amazing

Proud of the boys

No better feeling than to play and win for India

Onto the next one — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 23, 2021

2) A spirited performance from the Sri Lankans

A young Sri Lankan team has the chance to build something after an ordeal time (NDTV)

While things haven't gone Sri Lanka's way in recent years, the involvement of promising youngsters coming up on the big stage will certainly be a huge boost. This was only Sri Lanka's second win in the World Cup Super League, having played 12 matches so far.

With their experienced names missing from the side due to one reason or another, the youngsters seemed to have grabbed their chance and staked a claim for their spots in the upcoming tours leading up to the World Cup.

While this win may have come against a second (or even third) string Indian side, its importance cannot be understated. Sri Lanka have given a good account of themselves in recent times but have just not been able to step up when it matters most, which is something we saw in the second ODI as well.

Having tasted victory for the first time in a while, this young side will look to build on this confidence and put up a solid fight in the upcoming T20 series as well.

Sri Lanka's performance in the ICC CWC Super League 2020-2022 so far.



vs West Indies 3-0

vs Bangladesh 2-1

vs England 2-0

vs India 2-1



12 Matches, 9 Defeats, 2 Wins & 1 N/R.



Remaining opponents - South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe. — Damith Weerasinghe (@Damith1994) July 23, 2021

3) Chahal can make it back into India's white ball squad

Yuzvendra Chahal will want to cement his spot for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

It's no secret that Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav's form has fallen off a cliff in the recent past, with the two wrist spinners struggling to find their rhythm more often than not.

Coming off an unimpressive performance in the T20I's against England earlier this year, this series against Sri Lanka was an opportunity for the scrawny player to make his way back into India's white ball squad.

The leg-spinner has put up impressive numbers in this series for India against Sri Lanka. In the 20 overs he bowled, he managed to bag 5 wickets at an average of 20.4 and an economy rate of just 5.10.

While that might change against some opponents who will look to take him on, this series will be a good confidence booster for the 31-year old, with Rahul Chahar also knocking on the Team India door.

Definitely a day to cherish. Proud of each and every member of this team — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 20, 2021

The two sides will be looking forward to the T20I series, which begins on Sunday. Interestingly enough, this will be India's only T20 series before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

