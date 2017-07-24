India vs Sri Lanka Tests: 5 highest run-scorers

Some great cricketers adorn the list.

India won the 2011 World Cup by beating Sri Lanka in the finals

Familiar foes, India and Sri Lanka lock horns in the Island Nation for a three match Test series followed by a limited-overs leg. History between the two countries race back to the times of Hindu mythology and despite being close neighbours, the duo have been involved in some of the fieriest battles in the past century.

However, since then though, Lanka have fallen off the perch a wee bit and despite their victory over India in the Champions Trophy last month, India go in as clear favourites. Tests between the two haven't generated as much interest but there have been some prolific batsmen and some record breaking innings.

Here we take a glance at the five highest run scorers in India-Sri Lanka Tests. In the Jayasuriya-Tendulkar era, the contests reached a peak as both were sub-continental giants and clearly competitive when taking on each other.

#5 Aravinda de Silva

Aravinda de Silva was a special, special cricketer for Sri Lanka

The flamboyant former middle-order batsman from Sri Lanka was a prolific cricketer and a treat to the eyes with his free-flowing style of batting. A wonderful stroke-maker, De Silva was adept against pace and spin and had a special ability to put the opposition under severe pressure with his positive cricket. He had a rather subdued start against India in Tests but hit his straps later on in his career.

De Silva has 1252 runs in 19 Tests against India at an average of 41.73. Although he played his first Test against India in 1985, the first hundred did not come until 1993 when he smashed a 148 in Colombo. His best against India, however, came in 1997 when he made three hundreds in a home series including two in a Test at Colombo. He continued his brilliant run in the return series as he compiled an unbeaten 110 at Mohali the same year.