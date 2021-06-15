India vs Sri Lanka: Three India players who will use this series to push for a slot in the T20 World Cup team

Shikhar Dhawan will lead a 20-member second-string India side in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka while Rahul Dravid will be coaching the team. The India vs Sri Lanka tour will comprise 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is and former India captain

India are playing a second-choice team in this series as most first-choice players are currently in England getting ready to take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final.

Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya are the new entrants to the national set-up going to Sri Lanka.

The India vs Sri Lanka series comprises six matches: three ODIs (on July 13, 16 and 18), followed by three T20Is (July 21, 23, 25). Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be Shikhar Dhawan's deputy for this series against Sri Lanka.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the Indian squad for the 3-match ODI series & the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in July. #TeamIndia



Details 👉 https://t.co/b8kffqa6DR pic.twitter.com/GPGKYLMpMS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2021

In this article we will take a look at three players who need to use this series if they have to book a spot in the T20 World Cup.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy

India vs Sri Lanka is a great chance for Varun Chakravarthy

After a great IPL 2020, Varun Chakravarthy was included in the T20 squad for the series against Australia. However, he failed in a fitness test and had to be axed from the side.

This series will be his chance to put in a solid performance to stake his claim for a place in the T20 WC side.

With the T20 World Cup slated to be held in either India or UAE, conditions will favour spinners and hence, someone like Charavarthy could be a valuable addition to the Indian team.

INTERVIEW : Surreal to be picked for Australia T20Is: Varun Chakravarthy



The mystery spinner couldn't contain his excitement after being named in India’s T20I squad for Australia tour.



Watch the full interview here -https://t.co/wmVAEPvXAH #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PjD9hmndOZ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2020

#2 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar will accompany Bhuvi in India vs Sri Lanka series

Deepak Chahar has been a consistent performer for Chennai Super Kings over the last four years. However, he has not been able to get a long run in the India side. The India vs Sri Lanka series will give him a chance to show what he can do in national colours with the new ball.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju's chance to shine in India vs Sri Lanka series

There are two regular wicket-keepers in the squad for the India vs Sri Lanka series, with Sanju Samson finally getting the opportunity to nail down a spot in the Indian middle order. He was having a decent IPL before it became suspended and will have to start from scratch for the national team in Sri Lanka.

It will be interesting to see the role Samson is given for this India vs Sri Lanka series, especially with a talented Ishan Kishan also in the mix.

He was used as the aggressor in the T20I series against Australia and he could play a similar role in the T20 World Cup if he makes it to the team.

Edited by S Chowdhury