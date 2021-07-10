India Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 2nd T20I - July 11, 2021

India women will take on England women in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, July 11. The game will be played at the County Ground in Hove.

The match will be a must-win one for India Women after they lost the opening T20I in Northampton by 18 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. India sent England into bat after winning the toss, but failed to keep the hosts down to a total they would have been confident of chasing down.

There were a couple of impressive catches taken in the field by Indian, the acrobatic take by Harleen Deol has in fact gone viral on social media. However, the bowlers ended up conceding 177 in 20 overs.

Only 8.4 overs were possible in India’s innings, in which they crumbled to 54 for 3 and conceded the crucial 1-0 lead.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur

England Women: Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second T20I between India Women and England Women.

#3 Smriti Mandhana (India Women)

Smriti Mandhana. Pic: Getty Images

India opener Smriti Mandhana has been in reasonably good form on the England tour. She began with a fantastic 78 in the one-off Test in Bristol. She failed in the first two ODIs but made a crucial 49 to thwart England Women bowlers and play a crucial role in the consolation win the final one-dayer.

Madhana was looking in fine form in the first T20I until she was dismissed. As long as she was at the crease, India Women would have had hopes of chasing down the target. However, her untimely wicket on 29 off 17 balls put England Women firmly on top.

Wickets shared amongst the bowlers before the ⛈️#ENGvIND first IT20 highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/aYi4xiElC4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 10, 2021

The hard-hitting left-hander will be key to India’s fortunes as the visitors look to square the three-match series and stay alive going into the last game. Mandhana is an experienced T20I batter, having scored 1811 in 79 matches at a strike rate of 120.73. India will need her to stand up and deliver on Sunday.

#2 Sophie Ecclestone (England Women)

Sophie Ecclestone. Pic: Getty Images

England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone did not get a chance to display her talent in the first T20I. She bowled one over for seven runs as only 8.4 overs were possible in the Indian innings.

Ecclestone, though, has been one bowler who has troubled India Women right throughout the series. She claimed eight wickets in the one-off Test in Bristol - 4 for 88 and 4 for 118. Indian had to dig in hard to overcome the Ecclestone impact and save the Test.

The England Women spinner was the player of the series in the team’s 2-1 win in the ODIs. She picked up eight wickets, including Indian captain and vice-captain Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur in the first ODI in Bristol.

Kate Cross dominated the headlines with her five-for in Taunton. However, Ecclestone only made matters harder for India Women with figures of 3 for 33. Even as the visitors registered an impressive win in the final match of the series, Ecclestone kept asking questions and finished with 2 for 36.

#1 Nat Sciver (England Women)

Nat Sciver. Pic: Getty Images

Nat Sciver played a scintillating knock as England Women dominated India Women in the first T20I. She hammered 55 in only 27 balls as England put up an imposing total of 177 for 7 at Northampton.

Sciver took on the India Women bowlers and smashed eight fours and a six during her innings, which came at a strike rate of 203.70. After having made a significant impact with the bat, she also contributed with the ball, sending back the dangerous Mandhana with a short ball. The India opener was beginning to open up and her dismissal came at just the right time for England.

Sciver is a huge part of England Women’s limited-overs set up, given her ability to make match-winning contributions with both bat and ball. She has 1625 runs and 68 wickets to her name from 84 T20Is.

The 28-year-old all-rounder was named player of the match in England Women’s triumph in the first T20I. The hosts will be looking up to a similar effort from her as they look to seal the series with a game in hand.

