Indian Cricket: 5 questions that would be answered in 2020

Jan 01, 2020

Indian cricket will have quite a few questions to answer in 2020

A few hours ago, the 2019 page of the calendar flipped to 2020, with people across the globe celebrating the dawn of a new year and perhaps, an upturn in fortunes.

Similarly, the end of 2019 also meant that an irresistible decade of sporting action culminated, a period that had seen its fair share of marvelous displays and equally shattering defeats.

Akin to that trend, India too endured a bittersweet year, especially considering the Men In Blue fell short in their pursuit of world domination in England in July. Apart from that gut-wrenching loss in Manchester, the Indians did well to emerge victorious in the Test Series Down Under whereas they also ensured that their ICC World Test Championship campaign remained spotless.

Thus, with 2020 upon the cricketing fraternity, all eyes have unsurprisingly turned towards the potential narratives and sub-plots the succeeding 12 months would entail.

And, through the lens of the article, we would take a peek into the five major questions revolving around Indian cricket that would be answered over the course of the year.

Without further ado, here is a look at them.

#5 Can India continue their Test dominance in New Zealand?

Can India continue their dominance in New Zealand?

The inception of the ICC World Test Championship has renewed interest in the longest form of the sport, although the competition has largely been dominated by a couple of outfits.

India comfortably sit at the perch whereas Australia represent the only realistic contenders to challenge their position, at least for the time being.

The Virat Kohli-led side started their campaign in the Caribbean where they easily swatted aside the West Indies’ challenge. Thereafter, they clinically dispatched the likes of Bangladesh and South Africa at home to underline their superiority and solidify their spot at the top of the table.

However, one might not be too wrong to term the aforementioned rubbers as slightly favourable, especially considering the turmoil South Africa and West Indies are undergoing whereas Bangladesh are still finding their feet in the Test arena.

Thus, the series away to New Zealand has gained increased importance. Firstly, India have looked a touch susceptible when the conditions have been helpful for swing bowling, although their pace battery is equipped enough to trouble the opposition too.

Yet, if there exists any chink in the Indian armour currently, it could be exploited in circumstances that aid swing and seam profusely.

Secondly, a series victory in New Zealand would help India conquer another tough frontier, in light of what they achieved in Australia in 2018-19.

Hence, there are plenty of incentives for the Indians to bring their A-game to the fore and ensure that they aren’t termed as flat-track bullies. After all, if they are to establish themselves as one of the greatest Indian Test sides ever, a triumph in New Zealand seems a must.

