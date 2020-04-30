Indian cricket team's tour to Australia is scheduled for later this year

A few senior Indian cricket team members have backed up what Sportskeeda had reported last week about the team's reluctance to tour Australia in late 2020.

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to take part in the T20 World Cup, followed by a full-fledged Australian series. But the are reportedly uncomfortable about staying in Australia for over three months - from the middle of October to January next year.

The Indian cricket team after their Test series victory over Australia on their last tour Down Under

With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, the players have been expressing health concerns over such a long tour.

"If the board tells us to do so, we will abide by it. But we don't want to stay in a country for that much time when there is so much uncertainty in the world. Hopefully, the situation will improve by December or so," a senior cricketer, who didn't wish to be named, said.

Staying away from home for 3 months looks difficult: senior cricketer

Nobody quite knows when cricket will re-start, but the Indian cricket team players are hoping to see their country successfully overcome the pandemic over the next couple of months. In the meantime, the first priority for the players is to be close to their loved ones.

"The main challenge is to ensure that the country is safe first and then we can think about starting to play the sport again. Under these circumstances, all of us should look to spend maximum time at home. If the situation improves we will go out and play, but staying away from homes for three months looks very difficult,” another cricketer pointed out.

Indian cricket team members are worried about travel during COVID-19 times

"Technically, if we can get some match practice before IPL or any other bilateral series, that would be nice. We will still be ready if there is no cricket before the Australia series. But let's not presume things as there is a machinery in place to tackle this crisis. What we can do is wait patiently," the cricketer added.

The BCCI are currently trying to get things in place for the IPL, which is expected to be held just before the T20 World Cup. Sources say they are still keen on the Australia tour too, but it remains to be seen if the schedule is altered due to the staging of the IPL.