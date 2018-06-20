Indian team's complete Future Tour Programme from July 2019 till March 2023

Earlier today, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the Future Tour Programme (FTP) for all the teams from the completion of 2019 World Cup till the start of the 2023 World Cup.

The FTP also includes a World Test Championship, a nine-team contest that will be spread across two, two-year cycles, where each side will play three home and three away series.

In the four-year cycle, the Indian team will be playing more than 200 days across all three formats both in India and away from home.

Let us take a look at the Indian team's FTP from the 2019 World Cup till the 2023 World Cup:

India's home Test schedule:

October-November 2019: Three-match series against South Africa and a two-match series against Bangladesh.

January - March 2021: Five-match series against England

November 2021: Two-match series against New Zealand

February 2022: Three-match series against Sri Lanka

October 2022: Four-match series against Australia

India's away Test schedule:

July 2019: Two-match series in West Indies.

February 2020: Two-match series in New Zealand.

November-December 2020: Four-match series in Australia.

June-August 2021: Five-match series in England

December 2021: Three-match series in South Africa

November 2022: Two-match series in Bangladesh

India's home limited-overs schedule:

November 2019: Two T20Is against Bangladesh.

December 2019: Three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies.

January 2020: Three ODIs against Australia.

March 2020: Three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa.

September-October 2020: Three ODIs and three T20Is against England.

March 2021: Three ODIs against Afghanistan.

October 2021: Three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa.

November-December 2021: Three T20Is against New Zealand.

February 2022: Three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies and three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

October 2022: Three T20Is against Australia.

January-February 2023: Three ODIs each against New Zealand and Australia.

December 2022: Five ODIs against Sri Lanka.

February-March 2023: ICC World Cup in India

India's away limited-overs schedule:

July-August 2019: Three ODIs and three T20Is in West Indies

February-March 2020: Three ODIs and five T20Is in New Zealand.

July 2020: Three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka.

August 2020: Three ODIs in Zimbabwe.

October 2020: Three T20Is in Australia.

October-November 2020: World T20 in Australia.

November 2020 - January 2021: Three ODIs in Australia.

July 2021: Three ODIs in Sri Lanka.

December 2021 -January 2022: Three T20Is in South Africa.

March 2022: Three ODIs in New Zealand.

July 2022: Three ODIs and three T20Is in England.

August 2022: Three ODIs and three T20Is in West Indies.

November 2022: Three ODIs in Bangladesh.

*World T20 has been scheduled for 2021. The venue for the tournament is yet to be announced.

**Asia Cup has been scheduled for 2020 and 2022. The venues for the tournament are yet to be announced.

You can find the FTP for all the teams here.