×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Interesting facts about 200s in List A cricket

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
News
159   //    19 Oct 2018, 13:44 IST

* Double Tons in List A Cricket
* Double Tons in List A Cricket

Scoring a hundred in competitive cricket is every batsman's dream. But what if a player scores a double ton? That too in a 50-over format? Remarkable, right? There are many such remarkable double tons scored in List A cricket.

On this day (19th Oct), in 1974, Graeme Pollock (SA) became the first batsman to achieve this feat in List A cricket. Playing for East Province, he scored 222* against Border.

It's been 44 years since the first double century has been scored in List A cricket and only another twenty-six only were made in this four and a half decade period. Recently KV Kaushal scored the 27th double century in Vijayawada Hazare Trophy against Sikkim.

* 27 Double Tons in List A Cricket
* 27 Double Tons in List A Cricket

Spellbinding Stats on List A Cricket Double Tons :

--> 24 - No. of players who to score a double hundred. Rohit Sharma had three & AD Brown had two double tons.

--> No of double centuries by players from each country :

India - 7

Pakistan - 5

England - 5

Australia - 4

West Indies - 2

South Africa - 2

New Zealand - 2

--> 8 - No. of double tons in ODI cricket. Remaining 19 were all scored in domestic List A cricket.

--> 2 - Chris Gayle & Martin Guptill were the only batsmen to hit a double at an ICC event (in 2015 World Cup).

--> 5 & 22 - Out of the 27, only 5 were scored in the 20th century. The remaining 22 came in the 21st century.

--> 5 - In 2018, a record five double century's were scored.

--> 3 - No. of double tons that came at Sydney Cricket Ground, the most at a venue.

Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to score three double hundreds in the limited-overs format. More amazingly, he scored them all in ODI format.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Rohit Sharma
Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
Top 5 Cricket Stadiums in the World
RELATED STORY
Top 3 highest individual scores in List A cricket
RELATED STORY
4 little-known records held by Indian batsmen in ODIs
RELATED STORY
List of highest individual scores in T20Is 
RELATED STORY
Players with the most number of International matches...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with most centuries in cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs versus Australia
RELATED STORY
4 mind-boggling cricket facts you probably did not know
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI teams in international cricket between 2000-2009
RELATED STORY
A current XI with one player from each Test playing nation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us