Interesting facts about 200s in List A cricket

* Double Tons in List A Cricket

Scoring a hundred in competitive cricket is every batsman's dream. But what if a player scores a double ton? That too in a 50-over format? Remarkable, right? There are many such remarkable double tons scored in List A cricket.

On this day (19th Oct), in 1974, Graeme Pollock (SA) became the first batsman to achieve this feat in List A cricket. Playing for East Province, he scored 222* against Border.

It's been 44 years since the first double century has been scored in List A cricket and only another twenty-six only were made in this four and a half decade period. Recently KV Kaushal scored the 27th double century in Vijayawada Hazare Trophy against Sikkim.

* 27 Double Tons in List A Cricket

Spellbinding Stats on List A Cricket Double Tons :

--> 24 - No. of players who to score a double hundred. Rohit Sharma had three & AD Brown had two double tons.

--> No of double centuries by players from each country :

India - 7

Pakistan - 5

England - 5

Australia - 4

West Indies - 2

South Africa - 2

New Zealand - 2

--> 8 - No. of double tons in ODI cricket. Remaining 19 were all scored in domestic List A cricket.

--> 2 - Chris Gayle & Martin Guptill were the only batsmen to hit a double at an ICC event (in 2015 World Cup).

--> 5 & 22 - Out of the 27, only 5 were scored in the 20th century. The remaining 22 came in the 21st century.

--> 5 - In 2018, a record five double century's were scored.

--> 3 - No. of double tons that came at Sydney Cricket Ground, the most at a venue.

Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to score three double hundreds in the limited-overs format. More amazingly, he scored them all in ODI format.