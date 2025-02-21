International Masters League T20 2025: Where to watch IMLT20 2025 and live-streaming details

The inaugural season of the International Masters League (IML) T20 2025 promises to be a thrilling and highly anticipated event in the world of cricket. Set to take place from February 22 to March 16, the tournament will feature 18 exciting matches, including playoffs, across three iconic venues: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The competition will unfold in three distinct phases: the first five matches will be held in Navi Mumbai, followed by six matches in Vadodara. The tournament will then move to Raipur for the semifinals and the grand finale, culminating in a grand celebration of cricket. Six teams, captained by some of the most legendary names in the history of the game, will compete for the coveted title. These teams are:

India Masters, captained by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar

Australia Masters, under the leadership of Shane Watson

South Africa Masters, led by Jacques Kallis

West Indies Masters, captained by Brian Lara

England Masters, with Eoin Morgan at the helm

Sri Lanka Masters, led by the iconic Kumar Sangakkara

Each team will play five matches in the group stage, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The tournament will feature a remarkable lineup of retired cricket legends, including Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Hashim Amla, and many others, making it a must-watch event for cricket fans worldwide.

This unique T20 format will allow fans to witness some of the greatest players in the sport's history return to the field for an exciting and nostalgic cricketing experience. The International Masters League 2025 is set to redefine T20 cricket with its unparalleled star power and captivating gameplay.

International Masters League T20 2025 telecast channel list

The International Masters League T20 will be broadcast live on Colors Cineplex, providing fans with comprehensive live coverage of the tournament.

International Masters League T20 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can enjoy live streaming of the International Masters League T20 2025 on the JioHotstar app, available to users with a valid subscription.

